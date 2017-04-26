MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect has been arrested, charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend’s mother in Mesopotamia on Tuesday night.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Tiffany Lambert called 911 to report that she and her mother had been shot by her boyfriend, Douglas Day. The woman’s mother, 48-year-old Cathryn Lambert, died as a result of her injuries.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Kinsman Road, just down the road from the End of Commons General Store.

Investigators tracked down Day to Roaming Shores in Ashtabula County on Wednesday morning, and he was arrested. Police said Day was caught in the woods near a home on Rome Terrace, where investigators believe he has family.

He is currently in Trumbull County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Tiffany Lambert is in a hospital being treated in a hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.