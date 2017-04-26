COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus woman accused of faking an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car faster will not serve any jail time, according to Franklin County court records.

Jessica Pickett was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but all of them suspended, meaning she will avoid jail time.

She will be on two years probation and pay a $100 fine.

On Jan. 30, Pickett initially told a 911 operator her 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her car when it was stolen from behind her home. An Amber Alert was issued.

Within hours she changed her story, admitting to investigators the child was not in the car.