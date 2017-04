COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting on the south side.

Columbus Police say the incident began as a traffic stop near the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Frebis Avenue around 5:07pm. No officers were injured, police say.

On scene of an officer-involved shooting in SE Columbus. Intersection of Frebis and Lockbourne. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/oysIkM6R0g — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) April 26, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.