Polar Bear Nanuq dies at the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that Nanuq the polar bear has died.

Nanuq, the adult male polar bear, was humanely euthanized Wednesday morning after it was confirmed he had liver cancer.

At 29, Nanuq surpassed the life expectancy of a polar bear by about eight years.

The Columbus Zoo now has five polar bears–female polar bear twins, Aurora and Anana, and three 5-month-old cubs (a male and two females).

Nanuq was a geriatric bear with age-related conditions requiring special medical attention that was administered by both the zoo’s veterinary team and his care providers.

“It is always a difficult time when we lose an animal, especially one as beloved as Nanuq,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Stalf. “From the time that he was rescued as an orphaned cub, he has been an ambassador to his counterparts in the Arctic, reminding us of the importance of protecting polar bears and their sea ice. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will always remember him and continue working to protect his species.”

After his rescue in Alaska in April 1988, he lived at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Wisconsin until 2009 when he was moved to the Buffalo Zoo. There, he fathered female cub, Luna, who was born in 2012. Nanuq came to the Columbus Zoo on Oct. 16, 2012 from the Buffalo Zoo.

Nanuq sired four litters at the Columbus Zoo with female polar bears Aurora and Anana.

“Nanuq was incredibly special to all of us who had the wonderful opportunity to care for him, and we will miss him very much,” said Carrie Pratt, curator of the Zoo’s North American region and Polar Frontier habitat. “We take some comfort in knowing that Nanuq’s legacy will live on through his offspring and those he has inspired to help polar bears in their native Arctic range.”