CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police in West Virginia are investigating a pregnant woman’s death from an apparent overdose.

It happened on the 400 block of South Ruffner Road in Charleston, West Virginia around 10am Wednesday.

According to police, when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found Jennifer Rodgers dead of a suspected heroin overdose.

Rodgers was pregnant at the time and the unborn child also died.

Charleston Police are investigating the incident.