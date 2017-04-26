JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) — A man in Florida was arrested for animal abandonment after video captured him stuffing puppies inside a storm drain, last September.

Ernest Martin, 39, is facing charges after police said he abandoned the puppies without providing for their welfare.

The person who captured the video told WJXT that when Martin couldn’t stuff all the puppies into one drain, he went to another one. “When they started moving around, he was kicking them, trying to shove them back into the drain.”

Martin’s mother told WJXT, her son suffers from schizophrenia and that he thought the puppies were demons.

Fortunately, all six puppies survived being put in the drain and have been given to family.