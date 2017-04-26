AURLAND, Norway (InsideEdition.com) — An unlikely guest never misses a visit to this 81-year-old’s home on the mountainside.

The wild stag is named Flippen, and he has been dropping by to check on his old friend twice a day for the last four years.

In return for the animal’s companionship, Mette Kvam of Aurland, Norway, returns his affection by giving him head rubs and feeding him bread and other snacks.

“She says that they are so lucky for having each other,” Britt Haugsevje Vangn, who caught the display on camera, told Caters News. “Mette has no kids and since her husband passed away she has no one — she only has Flippen in her life now.”

But, it seems like Flippen has no problem keeping the widow company. He’s even sometimes spotted sleeping outside her home.

“It seems like they are best friends,” Haugsevje Vangen said. “The hunters in the area have decided not to shoot him because of their friendship.”

