COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted and robbed Tuesday morning.

Police say that around 4:45 am, a man kicked in the front door of a residence on the 90 block of Lilley Avenue,

He then ran upstairs and physically assaulted 64-year-old Jodelle Mixon.

The suspect also demanded cash once he found Mixon’s purse.

He snatched her purse and then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 645-4665.