Woman sentenced to 2 years after 35 people overdose in 1 day in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs on Wednesday and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Police linked Sara Eberhard with a string of potent heroin overdoses in the Linden area last September.

First responders said they used naloxone 35 times in a 24-hour span to revive people who overdosed. Investigators linked the cases with Eberhard.

One 911 call came in from E. 17th Ave. The caller reported an eight-year-old girl asked fast food workers for help after her mother passed out in the car. The caller told dispatchers, “I need an ambulance. A little girl just came into the McDonald’s on 17th. Her mom is passed out in the driver’s seat and her lips are turning purple and everything.”

The caller then said, “She is not awake. She is turning blue.”

Several other drug trafficking and possession charges were dropped.