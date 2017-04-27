2 injured in helicopter crash in North Carolina neighborhood

NEWTON, NC (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a helicopter has crashed in a North Carolina neighborhood. Emergency personnel said the two people onboard the aircraft were hurt.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said on Thursday that the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into a home in Newton, approximately 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The Hickory Daily News reports the helicopter clipped a portion of the roof as well as the foundation of the home. Photos and video showed the wreckage of the crash in the front yard. Officials said the pilot and passenger were both injured, but their identities and the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately known.

According to the newspaper, the people aboard the helicopter were surveying a route for a natural gas line before the aircraft experienced engine trouble.