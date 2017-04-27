2 police wounded in shooting on French island of Reunion

PARIS (AP) – Officials say a man suspected of links to radical Islam shot two police officers on the French island of Reunion in an incident under investigation by national counterterrorism prosecutors.

The regional administration for the Indian Ocean island said in a statement that the two officers from a special national police intervention force were shot Thursday while trying to arrest “a dangerous individual.”

The man was subdued and arrested. The Paris prosecutor’s office said antiterrorism prosecutors have taken over the investigation.

Administration spokeswoman Michelle Thomas said the police officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting came a week after a police officer was killed in Paris in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group that shook up France’s presidential election campaign. France is under a state of emergency after multiple Islamic extremist attacks.

