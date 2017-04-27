CINCINNATI, OH (InsideEdition.com) — An Ohio teen and his little sister dressed up as Prince Charming and Snow White in a cute photo shoot shot by their mom.

Christina Angel said her son, 13-year-old Anthony, approached his mom, asking her to get him the Disney-themed costume so he could surprise his 5-year-old sister, Belle.

“He’s got a very special bond with her and she’s very effervescent and light and joyful. She runs around in Disney princess dresses all the time,” Angel told InsideEdition.com.

Anthony even surprised his sister with a Snow White dress and asked his mom to take them to a park to do a photo shoot of them in the costumes — all a surprise for little Belle.

“She loved absolutely every second of her photo shoot with her ‘favorite boy in the world,'” Angel said on a Facebook post.

Angel explained that Anthony suffers from depression and Belle brings him joy with her bubbly personality.

“She is a little ray of sunshine,” Angel said. “She is constantly bounding around and smiling and making funny noises and trying to get people to laugh. So he’s drawn to her because they balance each other out. He’s the one that tucks her into bed at night and he pretends to sprinkle magic salt so she doesn’t get bad dreams. They are very, very close.”

With seven siblings of her own, Angel said she makes sure to drive home to them how important the sibling bond is.

“When I’m gone someday, all they are going to have left is each other so I want them to stay close,” Angel said.