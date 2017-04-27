Dale Earnhardt Jr. visits Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Jerod Smalley By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement from NASCAR, effective at the end of the season.

On Thursday, we got a glimpse into what NASCAR’s most popular driver may do in his post-driving career.

Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, visited Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they received a gift for years of support through his Nationwide NASCAR sponsorship. The hospital re-named an activity room on the 9th floor in honor of Dale and Amy, calling it a wedding present for the couple. They were married late last year.

Earnhardt, 43, says he’s “blown away” by the honor. He plans to continue visiting the hospital beyond his racing career. His car owner, legendary NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick, joined Earnhardt on the visit to Columbus. Hendrick says Earnhardt’s devotion to children’s charities and to the hospital have been inspiring to him.

Earnhardt has won the Daytona 500 twice and has been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver 14 straight years.

