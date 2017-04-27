Deported Honduran man pleads guilty in kidnapping, rape case

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A Honduran man who entered the United States illegally three times has pleaded guilty to kidnapping his estranged girlfriend who prosecutors say was raped at knifepoint on a drive from Missouri to New Jersey.

Jose Amaya-Vasquez entered the plea Thursday in Camden, New Jersey, to charges of kidnapping and interstate domestic violence. He had previously pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States. He had been deported twice.

Prosecutors say Amaya-Vasquez kidnapped the woman at knifepoint in Kansas City, Missouri, in May 2015 and sexually assaulted her at a vacant house in Missouri, an Ohio motel and a Bellmawr, New Jersey, motel. The woman’s 2-year-old child was also brought along.

He was arrested at the New Jersey motel after officers tracked the woman’s cellphone.

A call seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.