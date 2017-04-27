Deported Honduran man pleads guilty in kidnapping, rape case

By Published:

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A Honduran man who entered the United States illegally three times has pleaded guilty to kidnapping his estranged girlfriend who prosecutors say was raped at knifepoint on a drive from Missouri to New Jersey.

Jose Amaya-Vasquez entered the plea Thursday in Camden, New Jersey, to charges of kidnapping and interstate domestic violence. He had previously pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States. He had been deported twice.

Prosecutors say Amaya-Vasquez kidnapped the woman at knifepoint in Kansas City, Missouri, in May 2015 and sexually assaulted her at a vacant house in Missouri, an Ohio motel and a Bellmawr, New Jersey, motel. The woman’s 2-year-old child was also brought along.

He was arrested at the New Jersey motel after officers tracked the woman’s cellphone.

A call seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s