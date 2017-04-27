Doctor dragged off United flight reaches settlement with airline

CHICAGO (AP) – A Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to crew members has reached a settlement with the airline for undisclosed amount.

David Dao’s legal team announced the settlement Thursday in a brief statement. The agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.

Cellphone video of the April 9 confrontation aboard a jetliner at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport sparked widespread public outrage over the treatment of Dao.

The footage showed airport police officers pulling the 69-year-old father of five from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. His lawyer says he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

