WATCH: D’oh! ‘Simpsons’ needle Pres. Trump ahead of 100-day milestone

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds depictions of himself on, "The Simpsons" and a photo with boxer Mike Tyson, given to him by an attendee during a campaign stop at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua, N.H. "The Simpsons" released a short online clip on April 26, 2017, mocking President Donald Trump ahead of his 100th day in office. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — “The Simpsons” is taking on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office in a short animation released online.

The clip shows an animated Trump in bed at the White House counting up accomplishments as president, like lowering his golf handicap and increasing his Twitter following. The video also imagines the president’s daughter, Ivanka, taking Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on the Supreme Court.


The video ends with Marge and Homer Simpson taking in the news on TV at home and Marge complains that she’s out of the antidepressant Prozac that was supposed to last her “the whole four years.”

“The Simpsons” has gotten some political predictions right in the past. A 2000 episode of the series joked about Lisa Simpson taking over in the Oval Office from Trump.

