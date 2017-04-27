FaceApp apologizes for ‘racist’ filter that lightens users’ skin tone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — FaceApp, a phone application that edits users’ photos, has apologized for a “hotness” filter that lightens skin tones on the photos.

The app can morph a photo into looking older, younger, more masculine or feminine, and several other options. It has been out for several months, but is becoming more popular in the United States.

#faceapp isn't' just bad it's also racist…🔥 filter=bleach my skin and make my nose your opinion of European. No thanks #uninstalled pic.twitter.com/DM6fMgUhr5 — Terrance AB Johnson (@tweeterrance) April 19, 2017

So I downloaded this app and decided to pick the "hot" filter not knowing that it would make me white. It's 2017, c'mon guys smh#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/9U9dv9JuCm — Shahquelle L. (@RealMoseby96) April 20, 2017

Yaroslav Goncharov, the creator and CEO of the app, apologized and said the issue is with the app’s tech.

“We are deeply sorry for this unquestionably serious issue,” Goncharov told the Guardian in a statement. “It is an unfortunate side-effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behaviour.”

So this app is apparently racist as hell. But at least I'm sassy. #faceapp https://t.co/I0L4yWWXaV pic.twitter.com/v1ME8H8seP — kung fu khary (@kharyrandolph) April 18, 2017