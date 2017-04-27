Law enforcement looking for escaped inmate in Champaign County

Published: Updated:

MECHANICSBURG, OH (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are looking for a man they say escaped from the Tri-County Jail.

Officials tell WDTN Stalling Reyes is missing from the jail Thursday after 6pm. A code red phone call was sent by law enforcement to everyone who lives within three miles of the jail.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also tells WDTN Reyes is not considered dangerous.

