Man discovers neighbor shot to death on his front porch

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide after a man discovered his next door neighbor shot to death.

According to Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey, the body of 68-year-old John Stricklin was discovered on a neighbor’s porch at a home on the 2300 block of Pleasanthill Road. Sheriff Bailey said it appears Stricklin’s body had been outside for at least a day.

Investigators say it appears that Stricklin was shot in the back at his home. He then ran to the neighbor’s house.

John Stricklin’s wife, 63-year-old Barbra Stricklin is considered a suspect, according to investigators. Police say the couple was in the process of divorcing. The couple has a history of domestic violence, with John being arrested for domestic violence in 2016.

Detectives are now looking to Barbra’s car.

Sheriff Bailey says Barbra checked herself into a hospital in Licking County after saying she doesn’t feel well.

 

