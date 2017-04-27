Man in stable condition after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot on the 1000 block of N. 5th Street Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting just before 6:00 pm.

When they arrived, officers found Ted Williams suffering from a gunshot would to his leg.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police an unknown suspect fired several shots at Williams, who had been riding his bike down the street.

According to police, witnesses described the suspect as a black male.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4740.