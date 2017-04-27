Missing children from Lancaster found in Columbus

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — Police say the three children are facing possible charges after they were found in a vehicle in Columbus, Wednesday.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, when Mckaila Nicole Runyon, 17, Neaveh Sturgeon, 13, and Brayden Sturgeon were found by a Columbus police officer they initially provided false identity and denied being the missing juveniles. However, after the officer persisted, he was able to determine they were the missing juveniles from Lancaster.

The juveniles were taken to Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster, and police said charges against the three will be considered in the immediate future.

Police said criminal charges are also expected to be filed against others who provided the juveniles with transportation when they disappeared, and who may have aided the kids in obstructing efforts of law enforcement to locate them.