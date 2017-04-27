NFL draft set to begin in Philadelphia

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016, file photo, Texas A&M's Myles Garrett (15) tries to get around Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game in Houston.The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — UPDATE: 8:14 pm

The Cleveland Browns officially select Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett with the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft

———————————-

The NFL draft begins at 8pm Thursday in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick yet again after finishing just 1-15 last season. Though Cleveland could use help at quarterback, the Browns could also help their defense by taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, thought by many to be the most talented overall player in the draft.

Cleveland will be followed by San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville.

Several Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to be selected in the first few rounds.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation’s top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple’s Haason Reddick and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s