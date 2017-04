OREGON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Oregon, Ohio are investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy as a homicide.

WTOL reports the boy was taken to St. Charles hospital on Wednesday. He was reportedly unconscious and transported to another hospital, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the child had injuries including a bruise on his head and neck “consistent with child abuse.”

WTOL reports the child was with family members at the time. No one has been charged in his death.