Ohio University student arrested with 100 unit doses of LSD

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Officials in Athens say they have arrested a current Ohio University student after a traffic stop revealed he had illegal drugs.

Ohio University Police stopped a vehicle on Bobcat Lane Friday, April 21. Officers “had reason to suspect” drugs were in the vehicle, according to a press release. A backpack in the vehicle contained 100 doses of LSD and 1 ounce of psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

OUPD officers and the Major Crimes Unit arrested 20-year-old Randall C. Zimmer of Liberty Township on a third-degree felony charge of possession of LSD and a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of psilocybin.

The university confirmed Zimmer is a student at OU.