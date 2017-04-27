Ohio University student arrested with 100 unit doses of LSD

By Published:

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Officials in Athens say they have arrested a current Ohio University student after a traffic stop revealed he had illegal drugs.

Ohio University Police stopped a vehicle on Bobcat Lane Friday, April 21. Officers “had reason to suspect” drugs were in the vehicle, according to a press release. A backpack in the vehicle contained 100 doses of LSD and 1 ounce of psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

OUPD officers and the Major Crimes Unit arrested 20-year-old Randall C. Zimmer of Liberty Township on a third-degree felony charge of possession of LSD and a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of psilocybin.

The university confirmed Zimmer is a student at OU.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s