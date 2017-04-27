One in critical condition after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Barthman Avenue and South 8th St. Medics were called to the scene around noon.

