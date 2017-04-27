OSU Football announces two game series with Washington, other schedule changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University will play a two game series with the University of Washington beginning in 2024, the team announced Thursday.
The Buckeyes and the Huskies will play Sept. 7, 2024 at Husky Stadium in Seattle and September 13, 2025 at Ohio Stadium.
The series was announced along with several other schedule changes for upcoming years.
Ohio State and TCU have modified their planned two-game series into one game that will take place Sept. 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Both teams will receive $5 million for the game. According to Ohio State, the Sept. 21, 2019 game with TCU was scheduled before the 2019 Big Ten schedule was released.
The game will be replaced with a home game against the Miami Redhawks between Big Ten games against Indiana and Nebraska.
Games previously scheduled against Boston College in 2023 and 2024 have been moved to the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Future Ohio State Football Schedules
2017 Ohio State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 – at Indiana
Sept. 9 – Oklahoma
Sept. 16 – Army
Sept. 23 – UNLV
Sept. 30 – at Rutgers
Oct. 7 – Maryland (Homecoming)
Oct. 14 – at Nebraska
Oct. 21 – Off
Oct. 28 – Penn State
Nov. 4 – at Iowa
Nov. 11 – Michigan State
Nov. 18 – Illinois
Nov. 25 – at Michigan
Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game
2018 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 1 – Oregon State
Sept. 8 – Rutgers
Sept. 15 – vs. TCU*
Sept. 22 – Tulane
Sept. 29 – at Penn State
Oct. 6 – Indiana
Oct. 13 – Minnesota
Oct. 20 – at Purdue
Oct. 27 – Off
Nov. 3 – Nebraska
Nov. 10 – at Michigan State
Nov. 17 – at Maryland
Nov. 24 – Michigan
Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game
*AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas
2019 Ohio State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7 – Cincinnati
Sept. 14 – at Indiana
Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28 – at Nebraska
Oct. 5 – Michigan State
Oct. 12 – Off
Oct. 19 – at Northwestern
Oct. 26 – Wisconsin
Nov. 2 – Off
Nov. 9 – Maryland
Nov. 16 – at Rutgers
Nov. 23 – Penn State
Nov. 30 – at Michigan
Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
2020 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 – Bowling Green
Sept. 12 – at Oregon
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
2022 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 3 – Notre Dame
Sept. 17 – at Texas
2023 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 16 – Texas
Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
2024 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 7 – at Washington
2025 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 13 – Washington
2026 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 19 – Boston College
2027 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 18 – at Boston College