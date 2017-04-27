OSU Football announces two game series with Washington, other schedule changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University will play a two game series with the University of Washington beginning in 2024, the team announced Thursday.

The Buckeyes and the Huskies will play Sept. 7, 2024 at Husky Stadium in Seattle and September 13, 2025 at Ohio Stadium.

The series was announced along with several other schedule changes for upcoming years.

Ohio State and TCU have modified their planned two-game series into one game that will take place Sept. 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Both teams will receive $5 million for the game. According to Ohio State, the Sept. 21, 2019 game with TCU was scheduled before the 2019 Big Ten schedule was released.

The game will be replaced with a home game against the Miami Redhawks between Big Ten games against Indiana and Nebraska.

Games previously scheduled against Boston College in 2023 and 2024 have been moved to the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Future Ohio State Football Schedules

2017 Ohio State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – at Indiana

Sept. 9 – Oklahoma

Sept. 16 – Army

Sept. 23 – UNLV

Sept. 30 – at Rutgers

Oct. 7 – Maryland (Homecoming)

Oct. 14 – at Nebraska

Oct. 21 – Off

Oct. 28 – Penn State

Nov. 4 – at Iowa

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Illinois

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

2018 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 1 – Oregon State

Sept. 8 – Rutgers

Sept. 15 – vs. TCU*

Sept. 22 – Tulane

Sept. 29 – at Penn State

Oct. 6 – Indiana

Oct. 13 – Minnesota

Oct. 20 – at Purdue

Oct. 27 – Off

Nov. 3 – Nebraska

Nov. 10 – at Michigan State

Nov. 17 – at Maryland

Nov. 24 – Michigan

Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game

*AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

2019 Ohio State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic

Sept. 7 – Cincinnati

Sept. 14 – at Indiana

Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 28 – at Nebraska

Oct. 5 – Michigan State

Oct. 12 – Off

Oct. 19 – at Northwestern

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin

Nov. 2 – Off

Nov. 9 – Maryland

Nov. 16 – at Rutgers

Nov. 23 – Penn State

Nov. 30 – at Michigan

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 17 – at Texas

2023 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 16 – Texas

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame

2024 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 7 – at Washington

2025 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 13 – Washington

2026 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 19 – Boston College

2027 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 18 – at Boston College