Pedestrian killed in Licking County crash

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Licking County are investigating after a person was killed on US 40 early Thursday morning.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:30 this morning, deputies were called to the 8000 block of National Road, in Pataskala, on the report of a crash.

Deputies say a male pedestrian was killed in the crash, but the man’s identity has not been released.

US 40 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Deputies continue to investigate.

