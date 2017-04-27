Pickerington High School Central finds new prom venue

By Published:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Students at Pickerington High School Central will be able to attend prom now after a new venue was found to host the dance.

According to the school district, the prom will now be held at the Cherry Valley Lodge in Newark, and will accommodate all juniors and seniors.

Earlier in the week, tickets to the prom had sold out quickly and students told NBC4 there were issues when they tried to purchase them. Students also said  prom organizers booked a venue that was too small. The venue in Gahanna holds 480 people, which includes dance chaperones and venue personnel.  There are 840 juniors and seniors that attend Pickerington Central High School.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s