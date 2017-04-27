Pickerington High School Central finds new prom venue

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Students at Pickerington High School Central will be able to attend prom now after a new venue was found to host the dance.

According to the school district, the prom will now be held at the Cherry Valley Lodge in Newark, and will accommodate all juniors and seniors.

Earlier in the week, tickets to the prom had sold out quickly and students told NBC4 there were issues when they tried to purchase them. Students also said prom organizers booked a venue that was too small. The venue in Gahanna holds 480 people, which includes dance chaperones and venue personnel. There are 840 juniors and seniors that attend Pickerington Central High School.