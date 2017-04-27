South Dakota man claims he found mouse in Coca-Cola can

FILE - This June 30, 2014 file photo shows cans of Coca-Cola. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man is suing Coca-Cola after allegedly finding a mouse in a can of soda.

The Daily Republic reports that Duane Putzier says he became ill, missed 60 hours of work and accumulated $1,000 in medical bills after finding the mouse on June 7.

Coca-Cola Co. attorneys argue the mouse would have been more decomposed if it really had been in the can for six weeks, the amount of time between bottling and consumption. Attorney Brian Johnson calls the claim an attack on the Atlanta-based company’s brand.

Putzier is seeking $2,026, plus any general damages proven at trial, with interest.

