Southern Ohio school district allowing teachers to carry guns in class

GEORGETOWN, Ohio. (WATE) – Another school district in Ohio voted to allow teachers and staff to carry guns.

Georgetown School District, located southeast of Cincinnati, voted on the resolution in order to update its safety plan for the upcoming school year. They joined multiple school districts in Ohio that allow staff to carry firearms.

Teachers and staff at the schools must have a concealed carry permit in order to carry a gun. Also, they will go through first aid and first responder training.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 24.4 percent of active shooter incidents in the United States between 2000-2013 were at schools.

