Stepfather of man killed by police says officer’s response was excessive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kent Robbins says his stepson had struggled with heroin addiction for several years. The addiction, he says, led Jason Christian to a life of crime. Christian’s life came to an end this week when he shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.

Christian was pulled over by officers Wednesday afternoon on the strength of an outstanding warrant from Whitehall. The warrant was issued April 19 because of an unpaid fine in a traffic case.

Police say that when officers attempted to remove Christian from his car, Christian suddenly put the car in gear and stepped on the gas. While being dragged along with the car, one of the officers drew his weapon and fired several times. Christian was pronounced dead a short time later.

Robbins says his stepson was not a violent person and he’s struggling to comprehend what happened.

“So we don’t know if the policeman held on or was caught but I felt it was a little excessive to kill him, ” Robbins said. “If they had to stop him, taser him. That would have been a little better.”

Jason Christian’s name had been on a recent Columbus Police crime pattern advisory as a suspect in multiple thefts.

Robbins says Jason had been stealing car tires to support his drug habit. What he needed was rehab, Robbins says.

“I didn’t foresee it coming to this bad of an end. I guess I was envisioning finally getting through to him, getting to a rehab and then getting an actual job.”

Police have not yet identified the officer involved in the shooting. He suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Police say the whole incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

As with all police involved shootings in Columbus, the incident will be reviewed by a county grand jury.