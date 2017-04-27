Study: The cheapest day to buy gas is Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re trying to save money on gas, you might want to fill up on a Monday.

According to a new study by GasBuddy, Monday has the lowest average gas prices in 23 states so far this year.

So just how much will you save? Well, according to the study, if every driver in the US bought gas on Thursday, instead of Monday, they would spend an extra $1.1 billion dollars.

“The rise in average prices towards the weekend could be to blame on an influential report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued weekly on Wednesdays, which could push prices higher the day after, depending on if data in its report is as expected or a surprise,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “Since commodities trading isn’t active over the weekend, it typically allows stations to ‘let it ride’ over the weekend, culminating in lower prices by the start of the work week.”

GasBuddy says gas prices are the most expensive they’ve been in more than 19 months, and those prices will continue to climb as we head into summer. This might leave you thinking twice about which day you fill up in the future.

The average price of gas in the Columbus, Ohio area is $2.32 and the lowest price recorded is $2.09, as of this writing.