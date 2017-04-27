Westerville man accused of Louisville man’s murder

By Published: Updated:
Robert Carpenter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — A man from Westerville and a woman from Louisville have been arrested and accused of killing a man in northern Kentucky and driving his van to Delaware County.

According to WAVE, Joshua Cambron’s van was found in Delaware County with blood inside it, either late April 21 or in the early morning hours of April 22.

Deputies arrested Robert Carpenter, 37, of Westerville and Misty Lynn McKnight, 39, of Louisville, after interviewing the two about the van.

Misty Lynn McKnight

Cambron, 31, of Louisville, was reported missing April 21 by family members, and his body was found in a creek near Jefferson Memorial Forest, April 22.

Police tell WAVE that Carpenter and McKnight ran into Cambron at a Louisville Walmart and asked him for a ride. Later, Carpenter and McKnight killed Cambron inside the van before dumping his body and stealing the vehicle, according to police.

Cambron died from an incise wound he suffered while attempting to prevent Carpenter and McKnight from stealing his van, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s