Westerville man accused of Louisville man’s murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — A man from Westerville and a woman from Louisville have been arrested and accused of killing a man in northern Kentucky and driving his van to Delaware County.

According to WAVE, Joshua Cambron’s van was found in Delaware County with blood inside it, either late April 21 or in the early morning hours of April 22.

Deputies arrested Robert Carpenter, 37, of Westerville and Misty Lynn McKnight, 39, of Louisville, after interviewing the two about the van.

Cambron, 31, of Louisville, was reported missing April 21 by family members, and his body was found in a creek near Jefferson Memorial Forest, April 22.

Police tell WAVE that Carpenter and McKnight ran into Cambron at a Louisville Walmart and asked him for a ride. Later, Carpenter and McKnight killed Cambron inside the van before dumping his body and stealing the vehicle, according to police.

Cambron died from an incise wound he suffered while attempting to prevent Carpenter and McKnight from stealing his van, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.