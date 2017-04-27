COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of lawmakers wants to spend millions of tax payer dollars to put more truck drivers on Ohio roads by having you pay for new truck driver training. But some in the trucking industry call the legislation a waste of your tax dollars.

Ohio’s trucking industry is vital to the state as we offer one day delivery to 60% of the country. Lawmakers say there is a shortage of drivers, as many as 9,000, and if the trend continues, it will create problems for trucking companies and every industry that depends on them.

In a four bill package, lawmakers want to use $8 million tax dollars to provide scholarships for new drivers to use at truck driving school. The money would also provide tax credits for truck driving companies to help pay for driver training, make it easier for trucking companies to insure young drivers, and help military truck drivers get their commercial driver’s license.

The legislation has support from both sides of the political aisle, but not everyone in the trucking industry likes the idea.

“It’s basically just subsidizing training, when there is not a need for it,” said Monte Wiederhold with the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association, who calls the legislation a waste of time and money.

Tonight on NBC 4 at 6pm, Mark Taylor explains what drivers say is the real problem and what they think needs to happen to prevent the Ohio trucking industry from falling flat.