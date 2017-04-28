2017 Capital City Half Marathon – Road closures and parking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Capital City Half Marathon and 5k starts 8am on Saturday, April 29, but the road closures start Friday night.

In preparation for the race, the following roads will be closed to through-traffic from Friday evening through the end of the race.

High Street between Rich Street and Broad Street (Closed from 7pm Friday to 2pm Saturday)

State Street between S. High Street and S. 3rd Street (Closed from 7pm Friday to 2pm Saturday)

Front Street between W. Town Street and W. Mound Street (Closed from 6pm Friday to 11am Saturday)

Expect rolling closures along the race course:

Half-Marathon Route: Start time 8 a.m. Starts at the intersection of S. Front Street and W. Town Street:

North on N. Front Street

West on Vine Street/W. Goodale Street

North on Olentangy River Road (turns right at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and Kinnear Road at Lennox Town Center)

Continues on Olentangy River Road

East on W. Lane Avenue

South on N. High Street

East on E. Long Street

South on S. 4th Street

East on E. Mound Street

South on S. Grant Avenue

West on E. Livingston Avenue

South on S. 3rd Street

East on Reinhard Avenue

South on Jaeger Street

West on Deshler Avenue

North on S. High Street

West on W. Main Street

North on Belle Street

East on W. Rich Street

North on S. High Street to the finish at the north end of Columbus Commons (State St.)

Quarter Marathon Route: Start time 8 a.m. Starts at the intersection of S. Front Street and W. Town Street:

North on S. Front Street

West on Vine Street/W. Goodale Street

North on Olentangy River Road

East on W. 3rd Avenue/W. Starr Avenue

South on N. High Street

East on E. Long Street

South on S. 4th Street

West on E. Livingston Avenue

North on S. High Street to the finish at the north end of Columbus Commons (State St.)

5K Route: Start time 8:30 a.m. Starts at the intersection of S. Front Street and W. Town Street:

North on S. Front Street

East on Vine Street

South on N. High Street

East on E. Long Street

South on S. 4th Street

West on E. Livingston Avenue

North on S. High Street to the finish at the north end of Columbus Commons (State St.)

The City of Columbus encourages participants and spectators to carpool or use COTA to reduce congestion and parking delays.

Tap here for parking information