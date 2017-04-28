2017 Capital City Half Marathon – Road closures and parking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Capital City Half Marathon and 5k starts 8am on Saturday, April 29, but the road closures start Friday night.
In preparation for the race, the following roads will be closed to through-traffic from Friday evening through the end of the race.
- High Street between Rich Street and Broad Street (Closed from 7pm Friday to 2pm Saturday)
- State Street between S. High Street and S. 3rd Street (Closed from 7pm Friday to 2pm Saturday)
- Front Street between W. Town Street and W. Mound Street (Closed from 6pm Friday to 11am Saturday)
Expect rolling closures along the race course:
Half-Marathon Route: Start time 8 a.m. Starts at the intersection of S. Front Street and W. Town Street:
- North on N. Front Street
- West on Vine Street/W. Goodale Street
- North on Olentangy River Road (turns right at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and Kinnear Road at Lennox Town Center)
- Continues on Olentangy River Road
- East on W. Lane Avenue
- South on N. High Street
- East on E. Long Street
- South on S. 4th Street
- East on E. Mound Street
- South on S. Grant Avenue
- West on E. Livingston Avenue
- South on S. 3rd Street
- East on Reinhard Avenue
- South on Jaeger Street
- West on Deshler Avenue
- North on S. High Street
- West on W. Main Street
- North on Belle Street
- East on W. Rich Street
- North on S. High Street to the finish at the north end of Columbus Commons (State St.)
Quarter Marathon Route: Start time 8 a.m. Starts at the intersection of S. Front Street and W. Town Street:
- North on S. Front Street
- West on Vine Street/W. Goodale Street
- North on Olentangy River Road
- East on W. 3rd Avenue/W. Starr Avenue
- South on N. High Street
- East on E. Long Street
- South on S. 4th Street
- West on E. Livingston Avenue
- North on S. High Street to the finish at the north end of Columbus Commons (State St.)
5K Route: Start time 8:30 a.m. Starts at the intersection of S. Front Street and W. Town Street:
- North on S. Front Street
- East on Vine Street
- South on N. High Street
- East on E. Long Street
- South on S. 4th Street
- West on E. Livingston Avenue
- North on S. High Street to the finish at the north end of Columbus Commons (State St.)
The City of Columbus encourages participants and spectators to carpool or use COTA to reduce congestion and parking delays.