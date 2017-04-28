Bellefontaine student charged after making school threats

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (WCMH) — A 16-year-old student in Bellefontaine is facing charges after police said he made violent threats in a video posted online.

According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers were alerted Thursday of a video posted online of a Bellefontaine High School student holding a weapon and making threats.

Officers were able to identify the student and located his home. Police said they interviewed the student and that he cooperated with officers.

After investigating it was determined the weapon the student was holding in the posted threats was a plastic replica, and police have charged him inducing panic.