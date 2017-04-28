Bellefontaine student charged after making school threats

By Published:

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (WCMH) — A 16-year-old student in Bellefontaine is facing charges after police said he made violent threats in a video posted online.

According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers were alerted Thursday of a video posted online of a Bellefontaine High School student holding a weapon and making threats.

Officers were able to identify the student and located his home. Police said they interviewed the student and that he cooperated with officers.

After investigating it was determined the weapon the student was holding in the posted threats was a plastic replica, and police have charged him inducing panic.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s