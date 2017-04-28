Centennial High School student receives award for 13 years of perfect attendance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) Centennial High School received a Silver medal from the US News & World Report for the 2017 National school rankings.

Friday morning, the diverse school awarded 300 top students for academic and athletic achievements. One of those, a senior reached an achievement few would even be willing to try.

Over the last 13 years Will Flaws Jr. has attended Gables Elementary, Ridgeview Middle School and Centennial High School and never missed a single day, but that isn’t his only accomplishment.

“William Flaws is an academic super star, with instrumental music and an athletic scholarship,” said Centennial School Counselor Sara Penny. She was addressing several thousand parents, students and staff during the awards ceremony in the high school gym.

“This is a pretty big deal, so we have lots of hardware up here for him,” said Penny.

His perfect attendance record award drew wild chants from students of “Will, Will, Will.”

Flaws said he has a formula for never missing a day.

“It is just wanting to come to school. I was a kid in elementary school who would make sure it was a snow day by walking down the street and checking to see if the school was closed,” Flaws said.

He said he came close to spoiling his record in middle school.

“The power for our garage door went out and we couldn’t get out so I had to call five friends, can I get to school, can I get to school, and got there two minutes before I had too,” he said. Also several of his ornery friends have joked about finding a way to make him miss a day. “They would say we are going to lock you out of the car, but they never did, it was fun though,” Flaws said.

He said he refused to ride the school bus on the way to elementary school, only riding it on the way home, because he worried about getting there on time.

Flaws said he welcomes others to try and match his record.

“If someone else wants to do it just be dedicated. Have fun at school, don’t go to school with a bad attitude,” he said.

Flaws carries a 3.9 GPA and is also the bowling captain. He plans on attending The Ohio State University, but isn’t sure if he will continue his record.

Scholarships awards were announced for all of the seniors planning on going on to college. The total was $12.5 million combined to those students, with one senior who transferred her Freshman year from Syria to Columbus’ Centennial High being awarded $1.1 million. Her story will be on NBC4 Saturday morning.