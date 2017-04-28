Columbus man sentenced to 6 years for running dogfighting ring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for conspiring to participate in a dogfighting ring, illegally possessing a firearm and violating the terms of his supervised release.

Charles A. Granberry was arrested in April 2016 after an undercover officer met with him and several others at two houses in Columbus.

According to the Department of Justice, officer “saw evidence indicating that the house was used to train, fight and sell dogs, including at least 20 fighting dogs in the rear yard of one house that were chained to heavy automobile axles buried in the ground.”

Granberry “described the fighting style of his dogs to the undercover officer and boasted about his dogs’ prowess during dogfights. He sold a dog to the undercover officer for $2,500 and advised that the dog could fight immediately because of its breeding and conditioning.”

Officers executed search warrants on April 5, 2016 at 5 Columbus homes and seized 46 dogs, as well as other evidence.