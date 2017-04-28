Columbus Police looking for 10-year-old girl last seen on north side

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 10-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon in north Columbus.

Police say Raquel Houston was last seen wearing a black jacket, light colored shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

According to police, Houston was last seen on foot in the area of Darcy Road, heading towards Chaseland Park at approximately 4:33pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4624.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s