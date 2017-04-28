COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 10-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon in north Columbus.

Police say Raquel Houston was last seen wearing a black jacket, light colored shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

According to police, Houston was last seen on foot in the area of Darcy Road, heading towards Chaseland Park at approximately 4:33pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4624.