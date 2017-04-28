Dashcam video shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 has obtained dash cam video of a police-involved shooting at a south side gas station Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, officers were following 32-year-old Jason Thomas Christian in connection with a series of car break-ins in Columbus. Officers stopped Christian’s vehicle due to a warrant issued by Whitehall police.

Christian pulled his car into the lot of a Mobil gas station at 1509 Lockbourne Road and stopped the car, police say.

Officers walked up to the car and told the driver he was under arrest, according to police. The officers then opened the door and attempted to get Christian out of the car.

Christian then put the car into drive and accelerated, dragging one of the officers, according to police. The officer struck a parked car as the car continued to move. The officer pulled out his gun and fired multiple times, striking Christian while the vehicle was still dragging him through the parking lot.

The officer fell from the car, and the car continued until it jumped a curb and hit a fence, police said.

Christian was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer has been identified as Nicholas Mason, a 10-year veteran with CPD. Mason is assigned to the Patrol Bureau.