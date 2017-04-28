CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Coroner has identified the man found dead under layers of debris at a Chillicothe home as 69-year-old Charles Kaltenbach.

On October 31 of last year the badly decomposing body was found in a house in the 600 block of Glencroft Avenue. According to the coroner, Kaltenbach died in early February of 2016.

Chillicothe police said Kaltenbach was a hoarder and said the house was so filled with stuff it took investigators some time to find the body. “Roughly four feet of garbage throughout the entire house in the pathways and outside of that there was garbage stacked floor to ceiling,” Detective Bud Lytle said.

Neighbors told NBC4 in October they hadn’t seen Kaltenbach, for more than six months. They describe Kaltenbach as a recluse. They say he often slept in his truck on the street rather than inside his house. Some said they hadn’t seen him since he came home from a stay at the VA hospital.

The coroner said the cause of Kaltenbach’s death is undetermined because it wasn’t found for months and there was advanced decomposition.