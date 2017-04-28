Drugs ‘believed to be a factor’ in Fairfield County crash that left two dead

GREENFIELD TWP., OH (WCMH) — Two people died in a crash Friday morning on S.R. 158, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lancaster Post.

The Patrol says drugs are believed to be a factor.

Matthew Schmutz, 21, of Lancaster was traveling north on the highway in a 2011 Ford Escape, and Katie Calcote, 28, of Louisiana was traveling southbound in 2009 Ford Fusion. According to the Patrol, Calcote traveled left of the center line and struck Schmutz.

The crash happened north of Ginder Road in Greenfield Township around 7:07am Friday.

Calcote was wearing a safety belt, officials say, and Schmutz was not.

Both were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

