Family of girl stabbed on playground will sue Dayton Public Schools

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The family of a girl stabbed on the playground of a Dayton Public School will file a lawsuit next week.

In May 2016 a 7-year-old girl was playing on the swings of World of Wonder when a stranger approached and stabbed her. Police searched the area but no arrests were made.

The lawyer representing the family, Michael Wright, told WDTN Friday that he will be filing a lawsuit against Dayton Public Schools on May 5.

Wright says he believes the school had a responsibility to keep the child safe and it was not met.

According to Wright, the child who was stabbed is back in school but the family is still afraid because no one has been arrested in this case.

Dayton Public Schools released a statement about the coming lawsuit Friday.

“Dayton Schools is still committed to finding who did this,” said Dayton Public Schools Spokesperson Jill Drury.

Drury said there is still an $11,000 reward available for anyone that provides information the leads to a conviction of the person responsible.