Florida student suspended for ‘slaves for sale’ Craigslist ad

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) — A male student in Florida who posted a Craigslist ad titled “two slaves for sale” with a photo of two high school girls has been suspended.

Officials began investigating the ad Wednesday night after it was posted to the site. It was shared on Facebook hundreds of times. The title is “Two slaves for sale, $470.” The description reads “Two healthy slavegals for sale. Good condition hard work ethic. If you need another pair of hands in the farm or house you are in luck.”

The ad has since been taken down, but it still lives on social media. The student who posted it, a senior at Fleming Island High School, has since been suspended and is facing possible expulsion.

These girls’ classmates stand by them and hope everyone learns a valuable lesson from this.

“I was mindblown by it,” said student Autumn Olsen. “I’m surprised this type of thing is still happening in 2017.”