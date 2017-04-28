Former treasurer indicted for allegedly stealing $18k from Licking Heights Band Boosters

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — A man is facing a felony theft charge after a year and a half long investigating revealed money missing from a band boosters bank account.

According to Pataskala police, the investigation started when the Licking Heights Band Boosters went to police when they discovered $18,000 missing from the organization’s bank account.

Police said the money went missing during the time Thomas Mays, of Pataskala was treasurer of the boosters.

Pataskala police worked with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to track the accounts.

Mays was indicted on one count of felony theft.