General transportation strike brings much of Brazil to halt

By Published:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off.

Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.

Police in Sao Paulo used tear gas Friday morning to break up protesters blocking roads to Congonhas International Airport. It’s not shut down, though protesters are attempting to block access to airports in several cities.

Protesters at Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro created confusion by running through the terminal and pushing down the line dividers at check-in counters.

President Michel Temer and other conservative politicians have threatened to dock the pay of public workers who don’t show up.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s