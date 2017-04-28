GOGA: The mixing of goats and yoga

By Published:

OREM, UT (KSL) Derek Westover and Benson Richardson’s friendship began a mile apart on farms in Idaho.

They tried to start a couple of small businesses together in high school, but their latest venture took quite the turn for these 22-year-olds: yoga.

Westover, who goes to Utah Valley University, and Richardson, a Brigham Young University student, consider themselves country boys working together to help calm mostly college students.

“This week is finals week for BYU. Stressful right,” Richardson said.

But to feel more at home, these guys added something that always gave them comfort growing up — goats.

“Puppies are nice, cats are nice, other therapeutic animals are nice, but they don’t offer that fun lively vibe that the goats can give for us,” Richardson said.

When the unique workout began in Oregon, they knew they had to bring it to Utah.

“We started talking about it. You like goats. I like yoga,” Richardson said.

So they started “GOGA.” Trailering their six goats to different locations for classes.

“It’s not your regular yoga atmosphere where it’s super chill, quiet, and that can be kind of intimidating, that’s why we have so much fun,” Westover said.

