BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN (WTHR) Indiana’s Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is asking parents to be on the lookout for “Xanie Tarts”

They look like a well-known candy. They even have the familiar logo.

“This looks like candy,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says of the pills.

But the fact it’s in a police evidence bag tells you it’s not just a SweetTart.

Sheriff’s deputies first found the drugs in the shoe of a 17-year-old, and noticed they didn’t look quite right.

“Different color here,” Myers says. “It looks like maybe a liquid had been put on those but they look like candy.”

They’re called “Xanie Tarts”, SweetTarts tainted with the prescription drug Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug with side effects like drowsiness, slurred speech, lack of balance and coordination, memory problems and anxiety.

“Obviously our concern is if you have one you might have others. And that we could have an overdose or something of that nature,” said Myers.

 

