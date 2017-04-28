Metallica helping Washington tribute band whose gear was stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Metallica tribute band from Spokane that had all of their equipment stolen from the Chestnut Tree Inn last weekend may soon be getting help from the band they pay tribute to each night.

The band Blistered Earth played a show Saturday night and then returned to the hotel off of I-205. Band member Jared Kiess told KOIN 6 News the thieves went for all their gear.

“We’ve had our gear broken into before, where they just cut the lock, so we got a pretty impenetrable lock. But this time obviously they couldn’t get in that way so they just took the entire trailer,” Kiess said.

The band estimates the gear was worth around $20,000.

Thursday, Kiess told KOIN 6 News Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich spoke with Blistered Earth’s drummer and offered to replace what was lost.

“He asked for a list of gear, which we provided,” Kiess said in an email to KOIN 6 News. “Obviously, this kind of thing is going to take time, so we aren’t expecting a pile of gear to show up on our doorsteps tomorrow. But we are beyond thrilled, and pleasantly surprised by the fact that they even heard the story, much less that they made such an offer. It is incredibly humbling and gives us even greater respect for the band pay tribute to every night.”

He added they have no news about the equipment that was stolen.

 

