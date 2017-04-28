North Korea test-fires ballistic missile

SEOUL (WCMH) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile from an area north of Pyongyang, South Korean officials told Yonhap News.

The missile was reportedly fired early Saturday morning, local time. North Korea has not confirmed the reports.

A United States official tells CNN the missile landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

